HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.2570. 3,476,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,437,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on HP in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $415,306.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196.27. This represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.