FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading Down 4% – What’s Next?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $284.40 and last traded at $284.3940. 123,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 490,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $347.90.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,556.32. This represents a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 125,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,145,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

