Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading 12.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Worley

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

