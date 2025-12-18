Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.4350. Approximately 96,057,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 157,598,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 718.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

