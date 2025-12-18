GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 8.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.3250. 174,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 897,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $32,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 357,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,739.44. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $12,049,792. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

