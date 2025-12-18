JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.02. 624,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,402. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.75.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,819,612.32. This trade represents a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

