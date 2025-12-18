Eastern Company (The) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Eastern has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,144. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

About Eastern

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). Eastern had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.41 million.

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.