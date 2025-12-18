Trinity Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

TRIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 873,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,688. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.53. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $64,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 818,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,279.72. The trade was a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 6,920 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,924.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 997,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,156.52. This represents a 0.70% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 20,157 shares of company stock worth $292,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Trinity Capital by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,746,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after buying an additional 225,814 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 4,587.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,709 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 986,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 895,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

