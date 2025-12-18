Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Director Ed Hallen Sells 757 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) Director Ed Hallen sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $22,823.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 168,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,335.30. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ed Hallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ed Hallen sold 2,811 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $84,330.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Ed Hallen sold 59,492 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,787,139.68.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 417,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth $57,109,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $52,629,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,645,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

