Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Director Ed Hallen Sells 757 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) Director Ed Hallen sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $22,823.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 168,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,335.30. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ed Hallen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Ed Hallen sold 2,811 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $84,330.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Ed Hallen sold 59,492 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,787,139.68.
Shares of KVYO stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 417,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.18.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth $57,109,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the second quarter worth about $52,629,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,645,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
