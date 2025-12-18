Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Webster Financial (WBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Webster Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/11/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Webster Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

10/20/2025 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

