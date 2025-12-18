Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 239 shares.The stock last traded at $177.9350 and had previously closed at $168.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.The business had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

