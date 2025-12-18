Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $28.00. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 5,041 shares traded.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.26%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

