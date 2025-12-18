Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Luckin Coffee Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $34.03. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 94,453 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKNCY. Macquarie set a $52.00 target price on Luckin Coffee in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Luckin Coffee to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

