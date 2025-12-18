Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.5860, but opened at $10.20. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 3,551 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Up 2.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 140.79%. The business had revenue of $728.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.40 million.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 424.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

