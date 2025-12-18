Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $18.44. Randstad shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RANJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Randstad Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Randstad had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

