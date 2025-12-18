Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,806 shares.The stock last traded at $16.81 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HDL

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Super Hi International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $216.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Research analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.