Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.89, but opened at $14.4540. Bunzl shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 11,349 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

