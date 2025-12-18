Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.98. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.6650, with a volume of 1,177,301 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $631.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,173,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 531,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 66.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 386,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 10.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 24.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 531,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

