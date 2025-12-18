IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.78, but opened at $35.66. IREN shares last traded at $35.5090, with a volume of 6,905,997 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

IREN Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 4.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IREN by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

