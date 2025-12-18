JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $88.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE CL traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

