Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $65.7850, with a volume of 5594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 19.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $86,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,318.80. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.