Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles Cohn Purchases 197,242 Shares of Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 197,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $240,635.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,867,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,097,952.28. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nerdy Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. 491,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $218.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.78. Nerdy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. Analysts anticipate that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRDY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nerdy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nerdy by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Stories

