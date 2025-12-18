Insider Buying: abrdn (LON:ABDN) Insider Buys 76,305 Shares of Stock

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Siobhan Boylan purchased 76,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £150,320.85.

LON ABDN traded up GBX 2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 201.40. 1,363,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230,313. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 225.80, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. abrdn plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 211.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.23.

ABDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 234 to GBX 242 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 211.17.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

