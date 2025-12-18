Harris Technology Group (ASX:HT8) Insider Garrison Huang Buys 1,341,471 Shares

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8 – Get Free Report) insider Garrison Huang bought 1,341,471 shares of Harris Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,414.71.

Harris Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Harris Technology Group Company Profile

Online IT and Consumer Electronic goods vendor

