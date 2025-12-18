StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) Financial Contrast

Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Group and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group -40.06% 21.53% 5.22%

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Group has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StepStone Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of StepStone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Intelligent Group and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 StepStone Group 1 3 4 1 2.56

StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $74.57, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given StepStone Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Intelligent Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Group and StepStone Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Group $18.14 million 0.43 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A StepStone Group $1.17 billion 6.42 -$179.56 million ($8.00) -7.97

Intelligent Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StepStone Group.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Intelligent Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, power, utilities consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, clean energy/renewables, transport, social, natural capital, infrastructure, corporate, real estate, credit and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

