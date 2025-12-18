Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:PKBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,292. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $295.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 23.95%.The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

