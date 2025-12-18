ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) CAO Andrew Peer Sells 1,750 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Peer sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $14,052.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,098.62. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Peer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Andrew Peer sold 1,750 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $15,470.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 689,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,350. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

