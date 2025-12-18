Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get Coursera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Up 3.4%

Coursera stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 3,802,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $65,997.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 237,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,054.76. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 234,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,209.65. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Coursera by 13.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 78.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 94,717 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.