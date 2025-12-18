BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Stock Price Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. BETA Technologies traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 179,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,171,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BETA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get BETA Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BETA

BETA Technologies Stock Up 8.1%

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies ( NYSE:BETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million.

(Get Free Report)

BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BETA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.