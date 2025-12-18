Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF):

12/15/2025 – J & J Snack Foods had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – J & J Snack Foods had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2025 – J & J Snack Foods had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/19/2025 – J & J Snack Foods had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – J & J Snack Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – J & J Snack Foods had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – J & J Snack Foods was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/24/2025 – J & J Snack Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen E. Ciaramello acquired 540 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.56 per share, with a total value of $48,902.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,737.28. The trade was a 114.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.