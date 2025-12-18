Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $225.52, but opened at $256.53. Micron Technology shares last traded at $251.7090, with a volume of 20,847,617 shares traded.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 383,650 shares of company stock worth $81,602,339 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. The company has a market cap of $281.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

