Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $312.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $355.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.47.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.26. 155,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,898. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.05.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total transaction of $4,632,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,818,234.84. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.98, for a total value of $29,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,719.68. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,474 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,849,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

