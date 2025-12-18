Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSBC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $66.59 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $745.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,318.80. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $86,898.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.