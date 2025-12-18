Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$229.00 to C$245.00. The stock traded as high as C$230.99 and last traded at C$230.74, with a volume of 552200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$227.86.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$214.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$213.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$221.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$203.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$228.15.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 91,288 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.75, for a total value of C$20,882,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$1,343,448.75. This trade represents a 93.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

The company has a market cap of C$323.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$211.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$195.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$3.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of C$17.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

