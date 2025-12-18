Darden Restaurants Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 2,011 put options.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $795,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.17.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.39.

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

