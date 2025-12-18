Investors Purchase Large Volume of Insmed Call Options (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,690 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $5,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,434. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $1,022,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,778.82. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,130 shares of company stock worth $28,480,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Insmed by 83.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $523,000.

Insmed Trading Down 15.8%

NASDAQ:INSM traded down $31.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.17. 4,342,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.01. Insmed has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Insmed from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $194.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.82.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

