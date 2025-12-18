EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Lisa Storey Sells 8,435 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Storey sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $120,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,424.40. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 88,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,235.76, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

