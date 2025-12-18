Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan Sells 4,392 Shares

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $152,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 881,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,544,390.80. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $161,098.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,343 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $331,209.35.

On Monday, November 17th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,299 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $160,309.71.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $3,518,200.98.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $458,867.42.

Figma Price Performance

Shares of Figma stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 1,063,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83. Figma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $142.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The business had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figma in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Figma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Figma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

