Solaris Energy Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 26,876 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 507% compared to the average volume of 4,425 put options.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 7.1%

SEI stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,987. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $106,056,367.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $78,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,515,000 after acquiring an additional 224,021 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,504,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

