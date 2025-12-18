Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) Insider Marghanita Johnson Purchases 80,000 Shares

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N – Get Free Report) insider Marghanita Johnson bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,800.00.

Alpha HPA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 13.95.

Alpha HPA Company Profile

Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. It primarily explores for high purity alumina (HPA) deposits. The company holds interest in the HPA First project located in Gladstone, Queensland. It also offers aluminium products for use in electronics, optics, lighting, and lithium-ion battery sectors.

