Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) Insider Marghanita Johnson Purchases 80,000 Shares

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N – Get Free Report) insider Marghanita Johnson bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,800.00.
Alpha HPA Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 13.95.
Alpha HPA Company Profile
