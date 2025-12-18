Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 17th

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, CAVA Group, Maplebear, and Albertsons Companies are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of companies that operate grocery stores, supermarkets, food retailers, wholesalers or distributors that sell everyday food and household items. Investors view them as consumer-staples or defensive plays—they tend to have steady revenue and dividends from consistent demand but are sensitive to input costs, slim margins, competition and shifts to e-commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

Further Reading