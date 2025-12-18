American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.50 to $124.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $115.60. 307,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,733. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,883,522 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 117.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 243,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 53,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

