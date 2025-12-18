Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.94, but opened at $80.50. Oklo shares last traded at $76.9860, with a volume of 1,837,754 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $1,215,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,100. This trade represents a 57.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,800 shares of company stock worth $42,100,057. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 33.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,909 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 71.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oklo by 61.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oklo by 195.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

