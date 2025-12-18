Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.8850. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $1.8850, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Separately, Santander raised shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orbia Advance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

