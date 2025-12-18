Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.4810, with a volume of 829191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 81.6% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 266,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 119,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 33.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,139,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

