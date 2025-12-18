OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.4550, with a volume of 10075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 11.77%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,388,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $13,160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,226.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 464,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 429,259 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,587,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.