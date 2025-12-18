Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.5850, with a volume of 247153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

FLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

