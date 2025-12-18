SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $4.19. SEALSQ shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 2,771,190 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SEALSQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in SEALSQ in the third quarter worth $41,000. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in SEALSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

