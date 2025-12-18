Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Comercial Portugues currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

