Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Comercial Portugues currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
