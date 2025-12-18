Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $20.48. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $19.5650, with a volume of 747,047 shares trading hands.

FLNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $9.00 price objective on Fluence Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.54.

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Insurance CO raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 509,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 124,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 616.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 120,913 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

